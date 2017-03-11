WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says the government needs to have less confidence in the European Union and make its policy more aggressive.
Witold Waszczykowski said, however, that Poland wants to remain in the EU, which it joined in 2004.
He was quoted by the Super Express tabloid Saturday, following an EU summit that was marked by Poland’s ire over the re-election of Donald Tusk, a Pole, for a top EU job. Warsaw protested against Tusk because of Poland’s internal politics.
Waszczykowski said the EU policy at the summit was of “double standards and deceptions.” He insisted Poland had hoped for understanding and support, but got none.
He said Poland must now “drastically lower the level of trust toward the EU. And start negative politics,” like blocking initiatives of other member states.
