NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ government spokesman says talks at a Swiss resort to reunify the ethnically split island broke down because the Turkish Cypriot side didn’t stick to agreed-upon rules on how negotiations would proceed.
Nicos Christodoulides told state-run radio Wednesday that Turkish Cypriot negotiators evaded coming to agreement on how much territory each side would administratively control in an aimed-for federation.
He said Turkish Cypriot negotiators instead aimed to get the issue bundled into a final summit bringing together Greece, Turkey and Britain that’s intended to sort out security arrangements after reunification.
Christodoulides said President Nicos Anastadiades would hold a televised address later Wednesday to explain the situation.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- Cops, homelessness and goodbye to Pronto: Seattle’s new budget
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
- Quarter-mile walk from light rail to Sea-Tac could get a little cozier
- Trump adviser pitches registry of immigrants from Muslim countries
Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that a “precious opportunity” was lost, but reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to a deal.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.