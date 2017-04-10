Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Four people were shot Monday in an apparent murder-suicide inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernardino, including a teacher and two students, police and school officials said.

Two students were airlifted to a hospital after what’s believed to be a domestic dispute, San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia tells news station KNBC-TV.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that four victims were being treated in what investigators suspect was a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened at the North Park School. Students gathered on a field near a line of school buses and other vehicles, including fire trucks. The scene was not chaotic, but police stood nearby.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

She says all other students are safe and they are being taken to a local college campus.

The city of 216,000 was the site of the December 2015 terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded 22 others at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees. Husband-and-wife shooters Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were killed in a gunbattle with authorities later that day.

The city is known for its high rates of violent crime, especially homicides, and has struggled to emerge from bankruptcy.

The Associated Press