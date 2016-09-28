WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief medical examiner for the District of Columbia has determined that a black motorcyclist who was shot by a police officer died of gunshot wounds to the neck and back.

A spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office, LaShon Beamon, confirmed the cause of death for Terrence Sterling on Wednesday. Beamon says the manner of death was homicide.

Sterling’s death has prompted protests from people who knew him and activists with the Black Lives Matter movement who say the shooting wasn’t justified.

Police say Sterling was shot after he intentionally rammed the passenger-side door of a police car with his motorcycle after a traffic stop in downtown Washington, D.C. Police say the officer who shot him, Brian Trainer, did not turn on his body-worn camera until after the shooting.