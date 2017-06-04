NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say an emotionally disturbed man climbed into an aviary at New York City’s Central Park Zoo and stayed there for about four hours before he was removed by police.
Zoo spokesman Max Pulsinelli told the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2stPncj ) that the man entered the indoor aviary in the zoo’s Tropic Zone around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Pulsinelli says the man climbed onto a rock structure 20 feet off the ground and refused to move.
Police eventually took the man into custody without incident around 7:30 p.m. Pulsinelli says no guests or animals were involved.
It was not immediately clear what charges the man could face.
Most Read Stories
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- ‘There’s going to be a lot of dead gangsters’: Inside King County’s surging gang war
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- Police: Bottles, bricks thrown at officers near Portland rally; counter-protest shut down; at least 14 arrested
The zoo’s website says the aviary houses a variety of birds, lizards and lemurs.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com