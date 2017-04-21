CHICAGO (AP) — Documents show the man overseeing Chicago’s investigation into the dragging of a passenger from a United Airlines plane was hired despite his termination from the Illinois Tollway amid sexual harassment allegations.

Deputy Aviation Commissioner of Security Jeff Redding told the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2plwOsx ) he had a consensual relationship with a toll collector and that it’s not why he was fired. However, the Tribune obtained a Tollway memo in which a state of Illinois official says Redding’s behavior “raised serious sexual harassment issues” and warranted his dismissal.

Redding, who was hired under a Democratic administration, says he believes he was terminated during the first year of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s term so the Republican could hire his own workers.

Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans says Redding is “very effective on the job.”