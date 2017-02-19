KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 10 civilians were killed and four others wounded when unknown gunmen attacked a home in eastern Laghman province.

Sarhadi Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Monday that the attack took place Sunday night. The family was eating dinner when they were attacked by unknown assailants armed with guns and hand grenades.

Zwak said it was unclear who was behind the attack, and no group has immediately claimed responsibility.