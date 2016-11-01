A public official says authorities stopped a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver for speeding and found a small amount of marijuana.

The official familiar with the investigation says Josh Huff was also found with a gun when he was stopped on the New Jersey side of the Walt Whitman Bridge while driving back from Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release information about the investigation.

It wasn’t known if Huff was in custody, if the gun was loaded or if Huff had a permit for the gun.

Camden County and Gloucester City officials said they had no record of any incidents involving Huff Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles said in a statement that they are aware of the incident and are gathering more information.

Agents for Huff did not immediately return a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Huff was the Eagles’ third-round pick in 2014 from Oregon. He has two touchdowns this season, including a 98-yard kick return.

The bridge connects New Jersey with south Philadelphia, near where the Eagles play and practice.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

