DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — An official says a police officer in Durham, North Carolina, was involved in a shooting at a public housing complex, but authorities were releasing few details.

Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said in a release that the shooting happened Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. She did not say whether anyone was struck by bullets or what led to the gunfire.

Video footage from television station helicopters showed what appeared to be a body covered by white sheets.

The shooting happened in McDougald Terrace, which the Durham Housing Authority’s website says is the largest conventional public housing community in the city with 360 apartments.