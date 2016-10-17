NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s federal health minister says at least 23 people died after a fire broke out in a private hospital in the eastern Indian city of Bhubneswar.
Minister J.P. Nadda disclosed the increased death toll in an interview with the Times Now TV news station.
Earlier, a local legislator, Vijay Mohanti, said the fire broke out late Monday and spread to the intensive care unit at the private Sum Hospital in Bhubneswar.
Few other details were immediately available.
Ramesh Manjhi, a senior fire official, told the New Delhi Television news channel that the fire had been brought under control by late Monday night.
