NEWTON, N.H. (AP) — A man who led police on a 40-mile, hour-long car chase that started in Massachusetts and ended in New Hampshire died of a gunshot wound to the neck and his death has been ruled a homicide, officials said Friday.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced the autopsy results for Michael Brown, 40, of Presque Isle, Maine.

Authorities say police in Malden, Massachusetts, initiated the pursuit late Thursday after they recognized Brown was wanted in Maine in connection with sexual assault, firearms and stolen motor vehicle charges.

Massachusetts State Police say Brown fired shots at troopers and went the wrong way on Interstate 495. He drove much of the way on damaged tires after police put down stop sticks.

The pursuit ended about 40 miles later, just across the border in Newton, New Hampshire, when Brown crashed into a tree. Authorities said the troopers then opened fire. Brown died at the scene. No troopers were injured.

MacDonald said the investigation was ongoing and that more information is expected to be released after the troopers are interviewed.

Earlier, Jeff Strelzin, senior assistant attorney general in New Hampshire, said the troopers’ weapons were taken as part of the investigation, as well as a handgun was found in Brown’s vehicle.