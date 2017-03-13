KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says security forces have stormed a Taliban-run prison in southern Helmand province, freeing 32 Afghans held inside.
The military spokesman in Helmand, Mohammad Rasoul Zazia, says four members of the Afghan security forces were among those rescued. He says the raid took place on Sunday night in Nad Ali district where the captives were held at a Taliban hideout.
Zazia says all of those rescued will be taken to Shorab Camp, the main Afghan army base in Helmand, from where they will be handed over to tribal elders.
A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, says all 32 were drug addicts.
The Taliban have expanded their footprint in southern Helmand province. Some of the heaviest battles during the last season’s fighting with the Taliban took place there.
