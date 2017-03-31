CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The medical examiner in New Jersey’s Camden County says twin 7-month-old sisters found unresponsive in their cribs died of natural causes.
The county prosecutor’s office on Friday did not say how Jessenia and Juliana Rodriguez-Garnett died.
Their mother, Alexandria Garnett, found them in their crib in their Lindenwold apartment on March 22.
She could be heard screaming on a 911 call that they “are not breathing and both are purple.”
A dispatcher told her how to perform CPR on the children, and she tried to revive them, but they remained unresponsive. Police arrived moments later, and the roughly six-minute call soon ended.
The sisters’ funeral will take place at Wooster Funeral Home in Clementon on Saturday.
