CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — An official says four people are dead after a vehicle drove off a boat landing in northeastern Alabama.
Cherokee County coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton tells WBRC-TV that crews are searching for a fifth person.
The station says two people survived and were taken to the hospital.
Alabama State troopers and the county’s rescue squad are on the scene looking for the missing person.
The accident took place just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Information from: WBRC-TV, http://www.myfoxal.com/
