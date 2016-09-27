KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least 13 Afghan army soldiers were killed when a group of Taliban militants attacked their checkpoint in northern Kunduz province.

Mahmod Danish, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kunduz, said Tuesday that 15 soldiers were at the checkpoint, two of whom had links to the insurgents and facilitated the attack.

He says the attack took place on the outskirts of Kunduz city after midnight Monday. He says two of the soldiers joined the insurgents in attacking their colleagues.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack. He says Taliban fighters overran the checkpoint, killing all the soldiers and seizing their weapons and ammunition.

In recent months, the Taliban have stepped up their attacks across the country against Afghan security forces.