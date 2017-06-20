WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The trial of a former Florida police officer charged with manslaughter and attempted murder in the shooting death of a black motorist has been delayed.
Nouman Raja’s trial was moved Tuesday from Oct. 30 to April 2 to give both sides more time to interview potential witnesses. The 39-year-old former Palm Beach Gardens officer shot Corey Jones in October 2015.
Jones’ car had broken down when he was confronted by Raja, who was working undercover. Prosecutors say a taped conversation Jones had with a tow truck dispatcher shows Raja never identified himself before Jones pulled his gun. Jones had a concealed weapons permit.
Raja pulled his own gun and shot Jones. Prosecutors say Raja lied to investigators, saying he identified himself. He’s of South Asian descent. He pleaded not guilty.
