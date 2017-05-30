ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Orlando International Airport says authorities are responding to a report of an armed man in the rental car area.
Spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell tells the Orlando Sentinel that law enforcement officers are on the scene Tuesday night.
The airport tweeted that the area had been contained and there was minimal impact to operations.
Fennell didn’t immediately respond to a message left by The Associated Press. Police referred calls to the spokeswoman.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.