MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Several New Hampshire officers are being credited with saving a man’s life by performing CPR on him in the police department’s front lobby.
The Manchester officers noticed the 51-year-old man sitting in the front lobby seemed pale Tuesday and looked as though he may be sleeping. They weren’t able to get a pulse, so they started CPR.
An officer retrieved a defibrillator as others assisted with chest compressions. An ambulance arrived a short time later and took the man to a hospital, where he was treated for a possible heart issue.
Lt. Brian O’Keefe says the officers’ swift and immediate actions most likely saved the man’s life.
