EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a bat-wielding man has been fatally shot by officers in a confrontation outside a federal courthouse in Indiana.
Evansville police Sgt. Jason Cullum says an Evansville police officer and a federal courthouse security officer fired Tuesday morning on the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cullum says the man had visited the southwestern Indiana courthouse Monday and expressed “concerns about the government.” He says he returned Tuesday brandishing a baseball bat and smashed windows in the courthouse’s front doors.
Witness Scotty Williams tells the Evansville Courier & Press the man appeared angry and had a bat he was “slinging everywhere.” He says the man approached an officer with the bat and that officer shot him four or five times.
Authorities have not released the man’s name.
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com