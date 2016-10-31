NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say police officers assisting in a court-ordered mental health commitment shot an Ohio man to death because he stabbed a cop.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the man as 45-year-old Jun Wang. He died at a hospital after being shot Friday in North Royalton. Family members say he had a history of mental illness, including schizophrenia.
The injured officer was treated at a hospital for knife wounds to his face and leg and released Saturday.
A North Royalton police spokesman says officers had been called to a condominium to help paramedics get Wang into an ambulance for a court-ordered admission to a mental health facility.
North Royalton Detective Dave Loeding wouldn’t release the two police officers’ names.
The Cuyahoga County sheriff’s office is investigating.
