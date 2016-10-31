MILWAUKEE (AP) — An officer who fatally shot a black man sparking a weekend of violence in Milwaukee and who was later charged with sexually assault in an unrelated case has lost his job.

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn said in a statement Monday that Officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown has been terminated as a result of the department’s internal investigation into the sexual assault charges. Heaggan-Brown was recently ordered to stand trial on the charges.

The 24-year-old officer is accused of sexually assaulting two men and soliciting sex from two others. One man told police he watched news coverage of the August violence while at a bar with Heaggan-Brown a day after the officer fatally shot Sylville Smith. The man also alleged Heaggan-Brown bragged about being able to do whatever he wanted without repercussions.