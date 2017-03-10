SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer has helped a dying woman fulfill her final wish of going to the beach one last time.
Seventy-eight-year-old Pat Kelly, of Burlington City, has a terminal diagnosis of acute leukemia and is in hospice care.
WPVI-TV in Philadelphia (http://6abc.cm/2nmFUQC ) reports she told her family she wanted to go to the shore before she died. Her family asked the Ship Bottom Police Department for help in getting her there.
So on a weekend trip to Long Beach Island, Officer Ron Holloway drove Kelly to the water’s edge.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
Kelly called it her last “hurrah.” She said after she dies, she’d like for her ashes to be scattered on the beach.
Holloway says it was “a life-moving experience” to be able to help Kelly fulfill her dying wish.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.