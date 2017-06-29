BOSTON (AP) — Officials say a Boston police officer who made a video with the tagline, “black people have met their match,” will be suspended without pay for six months.
Officer Joseph DeAngelo Jr. also has been ordered to participate in sensitivity and unconscious bias training, meet with community leaders and perform community service.
In the cellphone video, which was shot like a movie trailer, the tagline ran over an image of black women.
Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans says DeAngelo told investigators that the video was intended to be a spoof on another officer. Police later determined the other officer was unaware he was in it.
In an open letter, DeAngelo says he apologizes for his actions and regrets the embarrassment the video has caused for the police department.