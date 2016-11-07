BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Baton Rouge police officer who claims he was injured during a protest after a deadly police shooting in July is suing prominent Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson, who was arrested during the protests.

The unnamed officer’s lawsuit says he was struck in the face by a rock or a piece of concrete thrown during a July 9 protest over the death of Alton Sterling, a black man shot and killed during a scuffle with two white officers.

The suit filed Monday doesn’t accuse Mckesson of throwing anything at officers but claims he “incited the violence.” Black Lives Matter also is named as a defendant.

Mckesson said he hasn’t seen the suit and couldn’t immediately comment. He and other protesters have sued the city of Baton Rouge over their arrests.