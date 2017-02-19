PROSPERITY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an officer in South Carolina responding to a hostage situation shot a man who pointed a gun at deputies after leaving the home.
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said in a statement that the armed man ran from the home in Prosperity at the same time the three hostages inside the house escaped around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Foster says deputies chased the man, who first hid in a ditch, and then began charging on the officers, threatening them as they tried to hide behind a tree.
The sheriff says the man refused to drop the gun and was shot by one deputy. He has been taken to a hospital.
The names of the officer and the man were not released. Foster says they are both white.
