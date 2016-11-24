JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Jersey City police officer is being called a hero for his quick action in saving an elderly woman’s life while off-duty at his son’s school for an awards ceremony.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2ftLmA8 ) Officer George Noutsopoulos was leaving School 33 on Monday when he heard that a boy’s grandmother had collapsed in the hallway and wasn’t breathing.
Noutsopoulos says the woman didn’t have a pulse when he arrived to her location and she was fading.
The West District officer administered CPR to the woman and applied a defibrillator for several minutes before she regained a pulse and started breathing again.
Noutsopoulos says he wouldn’t have been in the right place at the right time if he hadn’t stopped to tell his first-grade son to clean his desk.
