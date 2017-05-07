BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer who was shot in the face at a motel has been released from the hospital.
Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan said Sunday that Officer Donald Delaney is recovering at a relative’s home.
Delaney was shot Friday at the Motel 6 in Braintree, just south of Boston. Police were checking the warrant status of 25-year-old Tizaya Jordan Robinson when they say Robinson opened fire, hitting the 36-year-old Delaney.
Police say officers later entered the room and found Robinson dead. They say he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including a self-inflicted wound to the head.
A statement released on Delaney’s behalf by Braintree police said he will likely need surgery again soon. He requested privacy for his family as he recovers.
