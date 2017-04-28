EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A suburban Cleveland police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded not guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition and abduction.
Forty-nine-year-old Kenneth Bolton Jr., of Middlefield, also faces misdemeanor civil rights charges. The now-former East Cleveland officer was arraigned Thursday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County.
Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2qeFUHn ) reports Bolton is free on bond.
Bolton’s attorney, Fernando Mack, says he’s reviewing the case and has no immediate comment. Bolton’s listed phone number was disconnected.
Prosecutors say Bolton illegally pulled over two women, ages 22 and 23, in February and used a sex toy he found in the back seat to rub against their genitals over their clothing while they were seated in the vehicle.
East Cleveland fired Bolton in March.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
