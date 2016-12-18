TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa police are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man near a house where a woman and three dogs were later found dead.
Police spokesman Leland Ashley says officers responded Sunday afternoon to the property on the city’s west side on a shots fired call. As they arrived in the street, officers saw a man on the porch pointing a shotgun at an officer.
Ashley says the man went inside, then came back out and began walking toward officers, aiming the shotgun at them.
One officer then fatally shot the unidentified man.
Shortly afterward, officers discovered a dead woman inside the house, along with three dead dogs and one injured dog. Ashley says it’s unclear how they died.
Police are investigating the man’s relationship to the woman.
