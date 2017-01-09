NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Norfolk police officer suffered significant injuries when a man threw a caustic substance into the officer’s face.
Police say a man approached the police sergeant shortly before 10 a.m. Monday and threw an unknown substance at the officer’s face. Police say the officer received what appear to be significant burn injuries.
Police say it appears the attack was unprovoked. The officer, who was transported to the hospital, has not been identified.
Police say the man was taken into custody near the scene of the attack. Police say they will not identify the man until charges against him are formalized.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Blogger is asked to delete info on Oregon refuge occupation informants
- Golden Globes 2017 worst dressed: Who got it wrong VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.