NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Norfolk police officer suffered significant injuries when a man threw a caustic substance in the officer’s face.
Police say the sergeant exited a Dunkin Donuts and was walking to his patrol car shortly before 10 a.m. Monday when 51-year-old Dale Patrick Bright of Virginia Beach approached and threw an unknown substance into his face before running away.
Police say the injured officer chased Bright and called for help. Bright was taken into custody shortly afterward.
Police say the officer suffered injuries to his eyes, face, neck and hands. Police say the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Golden Globes 2017 worst dressed: Who got it wrong VIEW
- What the national media are saying after 'revitalized' Seahawks beat Lions in NFL playoffs
Bright is being held without bond. An attorney was not listed for him on the Norfolk jail’s website and officials there did not answer phone calls Monday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.