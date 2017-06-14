BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Louisiana fatally shot an armed passenger during a traffic stop.

The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2s9ziZw ) reports that Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper 1st Class Bryan Lee says Baton Rouge Police officers conducted a traffic stop just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, and a passenger holding a handgun got out of the vehicle. An officer fired at the passenger, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan Fontenot, who lives in an apartment near the scene, says she heard about six rapid shots.

Lee says no officers were injured. He would not confirm if the passenger fired the handgun. The state’s Bureau of Investigation and Crime Lab collected evidence at the scene.

State Police are conducting an investigation into the shooting.

No further details have been released.