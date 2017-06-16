BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana police say an officer who fatal shot an armed passenger at a traffic stop is on paid administrative leave.
Baton Rouge police Cpl. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Friday that Officer Yuseff Hamadeh was put on leave immediately after the shooting late Tuesday.
Police spokesman McKneely says Hamadeh has been with the department for a year.
State police said Wednesday that a passenger got out of a car at the traffic stop with a gun.
McKneely says the case is still being investigated.