BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana police say an officer who fatal shot an armed passenger at a traffic stop is on paid administrative leave.
Baton Rouge police Cpl. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Friday that Officer Yuseff Hamadeh was put on leave immediately after the shooting late Tuesday.
Police spokesman McKneely says Hamadeh has been with the department for a year.
State police said Wednesday that a passenger got out of a car at the traffic stop with a gun.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH
McKneely says the case is still being investigated.