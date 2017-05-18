RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have released the identity of an officer who fatally shot a wanted man during a traffic stop.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham says in an email Thursday that Cleophas Williams, a two-year veteran of the department, is the officer who shot 29-year-old Jaison Fitzgerald on Monday.

Police say Fitzgerald was being sought for allegedly shooting in the direction of a relative of a female companion. Williams and another patrol officer spotted his car and pulled him over.

Investigators say a weapon was recovered at the scene, but offered no other details. They say Williams was not wearing a body camera. Fitzgerald was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The officer is on customary administrative leave. Police say Williams is black, as was Fitzgerald.