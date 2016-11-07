ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul Police Department says an officer caught on video kicking a black man during an incident that led to an apology from the police chief no longer works for the department.

The department on Friday said Brett Palkowitsch had been put on unpaid leave. But on Monday, police spokesman Steve Linders said Palkowitsch was no longer employed by the department.

Linders said state law prohibits him from saying whether Palkowitsch was fired or resigned.

Linders says Palkowitsch remains the subject of an internal affairs investigation. But he wouldn’t say if the inquiry resulted from the video recorded incident in June, in which 53-year-old Frank Baker was badly bitten by a police dog and kicked by Palkowitsch. The dog’s handler was suspended for 30 days.