NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in South Carolina fired his gun at a suspect as officers tried to arrest him.
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Maj. Tony Phinney said 26-year-old Justin Drayton may have been wounded by the officer, but has not been found since the shooting around 3:35 p.m. Friday in a North Charleston neighborhood.
Phinney did not say in a news release why the officer fired at Drayton. The officer wasn’t identified.
Authorities say Drayton was wanted in Charleston County, North Charleston and Summerville on a number of charges, including first-degree burglary and unlawful conduct toward a child.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.