QUANTICO, Va. (AP) — A commanding officer at Parris Island who was fired after allegations of misconduct in the aftermath of a recruit’s death faces a court-martial.
The U.S. Marine Corps’ Training and Education Command said in a statement Thursday that Lt. Col. Joshua Kissoon will be arraigned at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Kissoon is accused of failure to obey a lawful general order, making a false statement and conduct unbecoming an officer.
The Naval Criminal Investigation Service has said 20-year-old Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan, died in 2016 after falling nearly 40 feet in a stairwell at the installation.
Kissoon was in charge of Siddiqui’s battalion and was relieved of command. Officials have said Kissoon was not fired because of the Muslim recruit’s death but the reason hasn’t been made public.
