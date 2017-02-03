REVERE, Mass. (AP) — A decorated Massachusetts police officer charged with beating his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son has resigned.

Revere police tell The Daily Item of Lynn (http://bit.ly/2kAOWv2 ) that Marcos Garcia resigned late last month. He had been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged.

The 32-year-old Garcia, of Saugus, pleaded not guilty to assault and battery on a child causing injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say Garcia stripped, handcuffed, and beat the boy on Jan. 12 after he refused to eat dinner. Investigators say Garcia told the boy to lie if asked about the injuries.

His lawyer has not commented.

Garcia’s girlfriend, also a Revere officer, has also been charged.

Garcia received a heroism award last year for saving two victims of a car crash.

