The Associated Press

OCOEE, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida police officer has been indicted after authorities say he shot into a home after being dispatched to the wrong address.

The Orlando Sentinel (https://goo.gl/9l4vr4 ) reports that suspended Ocoee police officer Carlos Anglero was charged Thursday with unlawfully shooting into an occupied home.

Authorities say Anglero and officer Stephanie Roberts responded to a domestic disturbance last Feb. 6, but the dispatcher had mistyped the street name and sent them to a home about a half a mile away. When the confused resident answered the door with a gun, authorities say, the officers opened fire. No injuries were reported.

Roberts was fired after an internal investigation found she lied about clocking overtime pay.

Anglero and Roberts have filed separate lawsuits against their department alleging gender and race discrimination.

Information from: El Nuevo Dia (Orlando, Fla.).

