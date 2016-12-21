SARALAND, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer was shot and critically wounded while responding to a domestic call in the south Alabama city of Saraland. A suspect was shot and later died.
Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said Officer Jackie Tucker was shot as she and another officer responded to the Wednesday morning call.
Rich says the two had just walked up to the door of a house when the suspect, identified as Blake Richardson, opened the door and began firing, striking Tucker in the head.
Her unidentified partner returned fire and dragged her to safety. Rich said it was not immediately clear if Richardson, a 27-year-old white male, died from police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
Rich said Tucker, who is black, is in stable condition after surgery.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.