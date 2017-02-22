PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Florida have filed charges against an officer who accidentally shot a woman to death during a citizens academy “shoot/don’t shoot” exercise, as well as the officer’s boss.
State Attorney Stephen Russell announced Wednesday that Punta Gorda Police Officer Lee Coel has been charged with felony manslaughter and faces up to 30 years in prison. Police Chief Tom Lewis has been charged with misdemeanor culpable negligence and faces up to 60 days in jail.
Authorities say 73-year-old Mary Knowlton was taking part in a roleplaying scenario Aug. 9 when she was mistakenly struck with a live round. The retired librarian was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Coel was placed on administrative leave at the time.
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Mayor Ed Murray proposes $55 million a year property-tax levy to fight homelessness VIEW
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
It wasn’t immediately clear if Coel or Lewis had attorneys.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.