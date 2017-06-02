BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a Louisiana law enforcement officer of raping a woman in her home several years before he was charged with murder in a 6-year-old boy’s shooting.

Norris Greenhouse Jr. hasn’t been charged with rape. His attorney says the allegation is “completely bogus.”

The rape allegation is detailed in a May 31 court filing that is part of the murder case. It also accuses Greenhouse of entering another woman’s home uninvited and making sexual advances while wearing a police uniform.

The filing says Greenhouse targeted five vulnerable women or teenage girls in a pattern of abusing his badge to “satisfy his sexual desires.”

Greenhouse awaits trial in the 2015 shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father following a car chase. A second officer was convicted of manslaughter in March.