CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte say one of their officers has shot and killed a man on the city’s north side.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying officers responding to a suicide threat encountered a man with a rifle. According to the statement, one of the officers perceived a threat and fired at the man.

Emergency personnel took the man to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say both the officer and the victim were white men.

Police Chief Kerr Putney was scheduled to hold a news conference near the scene of the shooting to provide additional information.

The department’s internal affairs bureau will look into the shooting, and the officer will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard in such cases.