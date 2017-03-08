CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte say one of their officers has shot and killed a man on the city’s north side.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying officers responding to a suicide threat encountered a man with a rifle. According to the statement, one of the officers perceived a threat and fired at the man.
Emergency personnel took the man to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say both the officer and the victim were white men.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle evicts residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
Police Chief Kerr Putney was scheduled to hold a news conference near the scene of the shooting to provide additional information.
The department’s internal affairs bureau will look into the shooting, and the officer will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard in such cases.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.