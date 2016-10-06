NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A jury in Virginia on Thursday acquitted a white police officer who had been charged in the shooting death of a mentally ill black man holding a knife.

Norfolk police Officer Michael Edington faced one count of voluntary manslaughter for shooting David Latham in June 2014.

Latham, 35, was holding a foot-long butcher knife on his mother’s steps when police arrived. An argument with family members prompted them to call 911. Latham suffered from schizophrenia.

Prosecutors had argued that Eddington didn’t give Latham a chance. They said Latham held the knife at his side without advancing or retreating from the officer. Edington shot him several times.

But Edington and his defense attorneys argued that Latham threatened violence, moved the knife around and made a small but alarming step as if he would attack. Edington testified that he feared the 5-foot-11, 273 pound man was about to charge him with the blade, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Latham’s psychiatrist also testified in Edington’s defense. He said that Latham had claimed he was an angel and the police were devils during a psychotic episode less than six months before the shooting, according to local media.

The trial also pitted officers against one another in the courtroom. Two of Edington’s fellow officers who were on the scene that night testified that Latham never raised his knife or made a step, according to media reports. But one officer admitted under cross-examination that the situation happened so fast he could have missed seeing Latham raise the blade.

The jury consisted of five women and seven men. Eight of the jurors were white, three were black, and one was Asian.

The son of a police officer, Edington, 27, was on the force for nearly two years before the shooting incident. Edington has continued to work for the department on administrative duty.

This is not the region’s first police-involved shooting death or its first police officer trial.

Latham is one of 13 people, 10 of them black, who’ve been killed by Norfolk police since 2010, according to a Virginian-Pilot analysis. In August, a jury in the neighboring city of Portsmouth convicted white former police Officer Stephen Rankin of voluntary manslaughter. He shot to death William Chapman, a black teen suspected of shoplifting at a Wal-Mart.

Nationwide, Edington is among 77 officers who’ve been charged since 2005 with either manslaughter or murder after shooting someone while on duty, according to Philip Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

So far, a third of the officers have been convicted and a third acquitted, Stinson said. The remaining cases are pending.

Stinson said juries are often reluctant to convict police officers because they know how dangerous their jobs can be.

In many of the murder cases, juries have convicted officers of lesser charges, such as manslaughter, Stinson said. But even with a conviction, Stinson said officers rarely get more than three years in prison because they’ve already lost their jobs.