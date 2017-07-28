CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer who fatally shot an unarmed burglary suspect has been acquitted of a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide.
A Cleveland Municipal Court judge found Alan Buford not guilty Friday.
Cleveland.com reports Buford fatally shot 18-year-old Brandon Jones in March 2015 as Buford and his partner tried to arrest Jones after a store break-in. Buford’s attorney argued the shooting was justified because a reasonable officer would’ve feared for his life.
Cleveland.com reports Buford’s partner, Gregory King, testified he thought the shooting was unnecessary and Buford shot Jones within seconds of the officers grabbing him.
Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County prosecutors argued King’s testimony proved another officer would’ve acted differently.
Jones was black, as are Buford and King. Other police shootings of black men and boys have sparked national protests.
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com