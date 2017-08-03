CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty officer in upstate New York is being praised for saving a man who collapsed while exercising at a gym.
Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Lundberg was working out at the gym in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga (cheek-tuh-WAH’-guh) Wednesday when he noticed another man exercising had collapsed. Police say Lundberg sprang into action, immediately performing CPR on the unresponsive man.
Lundberg then used an automated external defibrillator to help revive the man. Police say by the time first responders arrived, the man was responsive with a steady heartbeat.
Lundberg’s no stranger to heroic actions. The sheriff’s office says Lundberg’s K-9 found a lost autistic teen in 2016. And in 2014, the deputy used a defibrillator to help revive a man who had passed out in a Springville restaurant.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Hoping for a leftist revolution in Tuesday’s vote? Not so fast | Danny Westneat