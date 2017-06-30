LANSING, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police officer captured on video pinning an African-American teenager to ground and threatening him for trespassing has been placed on leave.
Lansing, Illinois, Mayor Patricia Eidam announced the move on Friday after meeting with the teen’s family. She also says the investigation into Saturday’s incident would be turned over to an outside governmental agency.
A highly-viewed Facebook video shows the officer, who was off-duty at the time, pinning the 15-year-old to the ground after he and a white minor, who recorded the video, refused his orders to stay on his property. The man is heard saying the teen is on his property and he could kill him.
Police say the white juvenile, who showed signs of being involved in a fight, had sat on the man’s porch. Both minors where leaving when the confrontation began. No charges have been filed.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- New Washington state budget would provide $7.3B more to public schools over four years
- Horizon Air cutting hundreds of flights this summer due to pilot shortage
- Why Russell Wilson's improved health and lower weight may be the biggest Seahawks' story no one is talking about
- Proposed Washington state budget boosts spending by 13.5%