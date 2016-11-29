CAHOKIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being shot by an off-duty police officer outside a Wal-Mart store in southern Illinois.
Cahokia police Chief David Landmann says the Washington Park police officer saw a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant outside the store Monday evening.
Landmann says the officer shot the man, who fled in a vehicle and was found nearby. The man died at a hospital. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the St. Clair County coroner’s office say a 35-year-old man from Centerville, Illinois, died of a gunshot wound.
Landmann says he doesn’t know whether the wanted man did anything to provoke the officer. Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.
Cahokia is about 5 miles south of St. Louis, Missouri.
