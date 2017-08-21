KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an off-duty police officer was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in Kansas City’s Westport bar and entertainment district.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department has confirmed that the person killed Sunday night on the patio of Californos was Officer Thomas Orr. The suburban Kansas City department’s website says the 30-year-old Orr worked as a school resource officer.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument broke out between patrons. Orr wasn’t involved. A woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm that wasn’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police say at least 200 people were on the patio when the shooting happened. The suspect remains at large, and witnesses are urged to contact police.